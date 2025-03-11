Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:IO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.42. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 37,727 shares traded.
Inca One Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$14.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03.
Inca One Gold Company Profile
Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.
Further Reading
