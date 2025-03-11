Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as high as C$8.79. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$8.20, with a volume of 2,891 shares changing hands.

Income Financial Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.44.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor’s Financials Index or the Standard & Poor’s MidCap Financials Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.