Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Read Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.