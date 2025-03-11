Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $75,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -150.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

