Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

