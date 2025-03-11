iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYDB opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

