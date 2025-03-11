iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,726.59 ($22.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,896.20 ($24.41). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,848.80 ($23.80), with a volume of 72,826 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,726.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,622.65.
