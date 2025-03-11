iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWL stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.