iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after buying an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,485,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,270,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.