iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 170,769 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,383 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,456,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

