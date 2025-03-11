iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bensler LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 243,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,289.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 84,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IDU opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

