JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,582,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,178,642.92. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,925.80. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,380 shares of company stock worth $13,606,026. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

