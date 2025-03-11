Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,021 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,147 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 903.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,455,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 238,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

