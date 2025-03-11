Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $426,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,027,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,460 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Permian Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,631,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,025,000 after buying an additional 909,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,159,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,511,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,446 shares of company stock valued at $269,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

