Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Reddit were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Reddit by 970.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $2,466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,415,090.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,386 shares of company stock worth $66,673,388.

Reddit stock opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.70. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

