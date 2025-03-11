JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

