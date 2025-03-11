JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7,775.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1429 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

