Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kenvue by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,114 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.0 %

KVUE stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.