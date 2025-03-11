Keybank National Association OH Acquires 861 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diodes were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

