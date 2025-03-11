Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NEO opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

