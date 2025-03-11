Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stride were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 72.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,594,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 51.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $21,044,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 416.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Stride Price Performance

Stride stock opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.