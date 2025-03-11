Keybank National Association OH Has $340,000 Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Integer were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Integer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Integer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

