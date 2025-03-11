Keybank National Association OH Has $352,000 Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,049 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Ero Copper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

ERO stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.17. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

