Keybank National Association OH Has $373,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VHT opened at $268.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.89 and its 200-day moving average is $271.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

