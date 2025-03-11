Keybank National Association OH Has $384,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.