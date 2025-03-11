Keybank National Association OH Has $384,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
