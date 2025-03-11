Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pool were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,196,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 565,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,167,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,249,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $364.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

