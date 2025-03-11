Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGM. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth $17,432,000.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of INGM opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

