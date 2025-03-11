Keybank National Association OH Purchases 545 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 984,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $7,443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on GBCI
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.