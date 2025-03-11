Keybank National Association OH Purchases 545 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 984,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $7,443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

