Keybank National Association OH Purchases 650 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

