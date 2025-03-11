Keybank National Association OH Purchases 849 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 757,014 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 373,709 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 309,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 270,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $6,016,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

View Our Latest Report on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.