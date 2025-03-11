Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.