Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Humana were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $251.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.37. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

