Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visteon were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VC

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.