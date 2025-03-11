Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.