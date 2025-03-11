Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,890 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

