Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,525 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

