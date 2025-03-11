Keybank National Association OH Sells 789 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $7,771,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.