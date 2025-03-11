Keybank National Association OH Sells 82 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Argus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

