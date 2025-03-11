Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 63.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

