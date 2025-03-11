Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 144,623 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,939,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 232,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 20.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,782,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Warby Parker Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $167,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,800.50. The trade was a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,667 shares of company stock worth $13,784,984 over the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

