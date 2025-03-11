Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,933,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $449.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $536.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

