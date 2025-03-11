Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $14.32. Kirin shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 28,061 shares trading hands.

Kirin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.