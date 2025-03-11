Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

