LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $311.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $384.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.03.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

