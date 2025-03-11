Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.
Lucara Diamond Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
