Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Read Our Latest Report on LITE

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.