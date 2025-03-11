Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
