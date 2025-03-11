LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

