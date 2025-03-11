Mach Natural Resources (MNR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $242.30 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MNR opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Mach Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.40.

Mach Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mach Natural Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mach Natural Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Mach Natural Resources

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 5,161,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,287,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,454,855. The trade was a 7.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Featured Stories

