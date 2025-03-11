Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

