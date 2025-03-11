Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.06 and traded as low as $18.42. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 19,276 shares.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $364.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

